Sattankulam twin custodial deaths case: CB-CID picks-up 14 for interrogation

Even as the CBI has registered the First Information Report on the custodial death of trader P. Jayaraj of Sattankulam and his son J. Benicks, the CB-CID, which is investigating the case and have so far arrested five policemen in this connection, grilled 10 more policemen attached to the Sattankulam police station on Wednesday.

After arresting Inspector Sridhar, sub-inspectors Balakrishnan and Raghu Ganesh, head-constable Murugan and contable Muthuraj, in connection with the twin custodial deaths, the CB-CID team on Tuesday night picked-up 10 more policemen including Special Sub-Inspector of Police Pauldurai and constables Chelladurai, Saamadurai, Veyilumuthu and Thomas and 4 members of ‘Friends of Police’ for interrogation.

Of the sanctioned strength of 36 policemen in Sattankulam police station, 26 were reportedly on duty on June 19 when Jayaraj and Benicks were detained and allegedly tortured. After arresting five police personnel attached to the Sattankulam police station, another 14 were questioned on Wednesday.

Even as the overnight marathon inquiry continued on Wednesday morning also, Inspector General of Police, CB-CID, K. Shankar, who is monitoring the ongoing investigation, came to the CB-CID Office near the District Police Office at 5.10 p.m. after grilling the policemen overnight along with Superintendents of Police Vijayakumar and Madasamy.