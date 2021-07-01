CB-CID reopens probe into youth’s suspicious death

THOOTHUKUDI

CB-CID, Madurai unit, has started investigation into the death of a youth, which is suspected to be a case of custodial torture by Sattankulam police in May last.

After being picked up by police on May 23, 2020, M. Mahendran, 28, of Srivenkateswarapuram near Peikulam under Sattankulam police station limits died in Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital after a week.

“After picking-up my son on May 23 in connection with a murder of a police informer on May 18, a team of policemen, including sub-inspector Raghu Ganesh, thrashed my son in which he sustained injuries on his head and private parts. Even though I submitted petitions to the Collector and the Superintendent of Police, my appeals were trashed. After I approached the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, the case was handed over to CB-CID for investigation,” M. Vadivu, mother of the victim, said.

After Mahendran was let off by Sattankulam police, Ms. Vadivu said she was threatened by them of dire consequences if she spoke of the torture to anyone. However, she approached the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court in search of remedy after trader Jayaraj of Sattankulam and his son Benicks died as remand prisoners after being allegedly tortured by Sattankulam police on June 19, 2020.

When Ms. Vadivu felt that the CB-CID probe on the death of her son was moving at a snail’s pace, she approached the court again, which directed the CB-CID Madurai unit to investigate the case.

Subsequently, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Madurai, Muralidharan came to Thoothukudi on Thursday to question Mahendran’s sister Santhanamari, Yocobu Raj, who witnessed the alleged custodial torture of the victim as he too was under police custody, and another witness.

All three appeared before Mr. Muralidharan to record their statement.