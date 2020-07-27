CB-CID probe sought into Tenkasi farmer’s death

The wife of Anaikarai Muthu, a farmer from Tenkasi who died in the custody of Forest Department personnel, has filed a petition before the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court seeking a CB-CID probe into her husband’s death.
In her petition, Palammal said the family was engaged in agriculture. On July 22, at about 11 p.m., her husband was picked up by forest officials for inquiry.
It is said that Anaikarai Muthu was picked up by the officials on the charge of erecting an electric fence around his farm by drawing power illegally.
The petitioner said other family members also left for the forest office. On their way, they saw a jeep belonging to forest officials come from the opposite direction. Anaikarai Muthu was in the jeep in an unconscious state and they took him to the nearby government hospital. The farmer was then rushed to Government Hospital in Tenkasi where he was declared brought dead.
The petitioner alleged that she suspected that her husband was tortured by the forest officials in custody. She sought appropriate action against those officials involved in the alleged custodial torture and transfer of the investigation into the case from Tenkasi police to CB-CID.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath