CB-CID probe sought into double murder case

The brother of R. Krishnarajan, Kunnathur panchayat president who was found murdered last year near Karuppayurani, moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday seeking a CB-CID probe into the incident.

Krishnarajan and his friend A. Munisamy were found murdered in a secluded place.

Justice R. Hemalatha sought a status report in the case from the State and adjourned hearing in the petition filed by R. Baskaran of Madurai, brother of Krishnarajan.

Mr. Baskaran alleged that there were several lapses in the investigation that was being conducted by the Madurai police and sought transfer of probe.

The key accused in the case were Veeranan and Thirupathi and two others, Senthil and Balaguru. They all had previous political enmity with the victim. Police had concluded that Senthil and Balaguru committed the crime. Investigation in the case was influenced.

The post-mortem report showed 23 cut injuries on Krishnarajan and eight similar injuries on Munisamy. Many persons were involved in their deaths. With several lapses in the investigation, the probe must be conducted by CB-CID, the petitioner said.