Land scam involving former AIADMK Minister M.R.Vijayabhaskar: CB-CID police seize incriminating documents after search operations in Dindigul

A CB-CID police team from Tiruchi conducted search operations in three locations in Dindigul district on Monday, in connection with the alleged land scam, in which former AIADMK Minister M. R. Vijayabhaskar has been arraigned as an accused.

Sources said the team arrived at a private contractor’s firm executing large-scale government works. The officials searched the premises situated in Nehruji Nagar Municipal Colony from 10 a.m. in the presence of revenue officers and Dindigul CB-CID unit.

Reliable sources said the team seized incriminating documents relating to money transactions. After winding up the search around 2 p.m., the police officials also visited a godown in the suburbs, besides inspecting a private spinning mill in Lanthankottai near Gujiliamparai.

The police had registered a case against the former minister and others based on a complaint from Prakash of Kuppichipalayam in Karur district. The complainant had alleged that Mr. Vijayabhaskar had grabbed 22 acres of land belonging to him, worth around ₹100 crore, using forged documents.