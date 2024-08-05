GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Land scam involving former AIADMK Minister M.R.Vijayabhaskar: CB-CID police seize incriminating documents after search operations in Dindigul

Updated - August 05, 2024 09:38 pm IST

Published - August 05, 2024 09:34 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau
Police personnel posted outside a private firm, located in Nehruji Nagar Municipal Colony, Dindigul, where the CB-CID police team conducted search operations on Monday, in connection with a land scam.

Police personnel posted outside a private firm, located in Nehruji Nagar Municipal Colony, Dindigul, where the CB-CID police team conducted search operations on Monday, in connection with a land scam. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

A CB-CID police team from Tiruchi conducted search operations in three locations in Dindigul district on Monday, in connection with the alleged land scam, in which former AIADMK Minister M. R. Vijayabhaskar has been arraigned as an accused.

Sources said the team arrived at a private contractor’s firm executing large-scale government works. The officials searched the premises situated in Nehruji Nagar Municipal Colony from 10 a.m. in the presence of revenue officers and Dindigul CB-CID unit.

Reliable sources said the team seized incriminating documents relating to money transactions. After winding up the search around 2 p.m., the police officials also visited a godown in the suburbs, besides inspecting a private spinning mill in Lanthankottai near Gujiliamparai.

The police had registered a case against the former minister and others based on a complaint from Prakash of Kuppichipalayam in Karur district. The complainant had alleged that Mr. Vijayabhaskar had grabbed 22 acres of land belonging to him, worth around ₹100 crore, using forged documents.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.