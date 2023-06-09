CB-CID police book DSP, woman Inspector and 9 others in bakery owner death case; three including CPI functionary held

June 09, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

The CB-CID police have registered cases against 11 persons, including a DSP and a woman Inspector, in connection with the death of a bakery owner in Sivaganga district, who had died by suicide after he was charged in POCSO Act case.

Following a complaint that the bakery owner identified as Nachiappan of Kallal in Sivaganga district allegedly figured in a sexual abuse case, he had died by suicide on January 25, 2022.

While the girl’s mother complained that the police had not investigated the crime as per the laws, the widow of the bakery owner also claimed that there was a conspiracy by a gang which led to the death of Nachiappan.

When they approached the High CourtBench in Madurai, the court directed the CB-CID police to conduct the probe.

Investigations revealed that at least 11 people, including two officers in the police department had allegedly figured in the criminal offence, which led to Nachiappan’s death.

The police registered a case under IPC Sections 211, 306, 384 and 389 among others against Gunalan (a CPI functionary) in Kallal, Sathiah of Alangudi, Saravanan of Kallal, Balaji of Devakottai, Velukrishnan of Amaravathipudur, Adimoolam of Melamangalam, Sangu Udayakumar of Vetriyur, Ramesh, DSP, Satya Sheela, Inspector, Kalai of Nallankulam and Devendran of Keelapoongodi.

The police had already arrested Gunalan, Balaji and Devendran.

The charge against the accused was that they had reportedly demanded ₹ 50 lakh as kickback from Nachiappan for not registering a case against him under POCSO Act. However, after persuasion, the police had booked a case after which the bakery owner had ended his life.

Under such circumstances, Nachiappan’s wife had demanded a probe that her husband died only due to threats and pressures. Simultaneously, the girl’s mother had also approached the HC Bench seeking justice.

Further investigation is on.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling State’s health helpline 104 or Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

