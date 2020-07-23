CB-CID interrogates mother of labourer who died in mysterious circumstances

Thoothukudi

23 July 2020 18:51 IST

The CB-CID, which is investigating the mysterious death of a construction labourer due to the injuries reportedly sustained in police torture, interrogated the victim’s mother here on Thursday. The helpless widow had approached the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court seeking probe.

The CB-CID team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar, who arrested 10 policemen in connection with the custodial death of trader P. Jayaraj and his son Benicks recently, interrogated S. Vadivu, mother of 28-year-old Mahendran, the deceased on Thursday

Mahendran was picked-up in connection with the murder of a police informer by Sub-Inspector of Police Raghu Ganesh and his team. He allegedly sustained serious injuries during police torture and died in the hospital later, charged Ms. Vadivu.

After interrogating Santhanamari on Wednesday, sister of Mahendran, the CB-CID team grilled Ms.Vadivu on Thursday for more than two hours in the presence of her advocates Ramasamy and Jayachandran.