CB-CID grills kin of deceased youth

The CB-CID police probing the suspicious death of a youth from a village near Sattankulam interrogated relatives and friends of the deceased on Tuesday.
As S. Mahendran, 28, of Srivenkateswarapuram in Peikulam near Sattankulam, who allegedly suffered grievous head injuries as the police ‘thrashed’ him in the guise of interrogation in connection with the murder of a police informer, died after being admitted to the hospital, the CB-CID is investigating the case after S. Vadivu, mother of the deceased, approached the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court.
The team, led by Investigating Officer Anil Kumar, interrogated Mrs. Vadivu, her daughter and Mahendran’s sister Santhanamari and his brother Durai a few days ago.
As Mahendran’s relatives Kannan and Raja and friends Mani and Madasamy were summoned to appear before the investigators on Tuesday, the foursome came to the CB-CID office here around noon and recorded their statements till evening.
On July 29, the investigators are likely to visit Pappankulam in Tirunelveli district from where the Sattankulam police had picked up Mahendran on May 23 midnight last in connection with the murder.
