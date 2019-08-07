CB-CID gets five days to grill murder case accused

A court here has granted permission to CB-CID investigators to take ex-mayor Uma Maheshwari murder case accused T. Karthikeyan alias Karthik under their custody for five days for interrogation.

While the CB-CID had sought seven days custody of the accused, Judicial Magistrate I Babu granted five days. Karthik, who was produced in the court, was taken to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for mandatory health screening before interrogation and then to the CB-CID office at Perumalpuram for the interrogation inquiry by the IG of the wing Shankar.

Karthik’s advocate can meet him once a day for five minutes when he is under the CB-CID custody. The CB-CID investigators are likely to take the accused to Madurai as part of the interrogation as Karthik’s mother and DMK functionary Seeniammal is undergoing treatment. She is also likely to be summoned by the investigators.

After the murder of Uma Maheshwari, her husband Murugasankaran and housemaid Mariammal, Karthik was arrested by the special team led by Inspector Periasamy after a week-long investigation. The team also recovered 25 sovereigns of gold ornaments stolen from Uma Maheshwari’s house after the triple murder and the knife reportedly used for committing the crime besides his half-burnt blood-stained clothes.