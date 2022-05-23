CB-CID files charge-sheet in gang-rape case

VIRUDHUNAGAR

The Crime Branch - Criminal Investigation Department on Monday filed a voluminous charge-sheet in the case relating to blackmailing and repeatedly raping a woman by seven persons including three juveniles. Separate charge-sheets were filed against the accused adults and the minor boys.

The CB-CID Deputy Superintendent of Police, S.S. Vinothini, filed a 806-page chargesheet against the four adults - Hariharan, Madasamy, Praveen and Junaith Ahmed -- before Additional District Judge, B.C. Gopinath, who holds additional charge of the Special Court for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The victim belongs to the Scheduled Caste.

According to sources, the investigating agency has charged the accused under 16 sections of the Indian Penal Code, Information Technology Act and the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. The DSP also produced around 90 documents and video and audio clippings and mobile phones of the accused. The woman was allegedly shown an obscene video clip of hers, blackmailed and subjected to repeated sexual assaults by the accused.

The case was initially registered in March by Virudhunagar district police who had arrested all the accused. They were booked under sections of Indian Penal Code for rape, outraging modesty of a woman, and under the provisions of Information Technology Act and SC/ST (POA) Act.

However, later the case was transferred to CB-CID.

According to CB-CID sources, the agency has included a section for gangrape and added more sections under both IT Act and SC/ST (POA) Act.

Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, had assured in the Assembly that the case would be investigated expeditiously to ensure that the accused would get exemplary punishment.

Based on the recommendation of the CB-CID, all the four adult accused in the case were detained under the Goondas Act in April.

The 22-year-old woman, a worker of a garment unit here, had complained that Hariharan, with whom she had a love affair, had video-graphed her without her knowledge. He, along with his friends, had threatened her of uploading the video in the social media and repeatedly sexually abused her.

A separate charge-sheet was filed against three juveniles before the Juvenile Justice Board. While four juveniles were initially found to have involvement in the case, the CB-CID dropped one of them from the case after investigation revealed that he was not involved in the crime.