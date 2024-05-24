ADVERTISEMENT

CB-CID begins probe into Tirunelveli Cong. functionary’s death

Published - May 24, 2024 12:27 am IST - TIRUNELVELI

The decision came against the backdrop of special police teams, formed to crack the case, failing to make any breakthrough. The 16-member CB-CID team visits the scene of crime

The Hindu Bureau

Director-General of Police Shankar Jiwal has ordered a CB-CID probe into the death of Tirunelveli Congress functionary K.P.K. Jayakumar Dhanasingh, of Karaisutrupudur near Uvari, whose body was found charred with his hands tied on May 4. The development came against the backdrop of special police teams failing to make any breakthrough in their investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday, a 16-member CB-CID team, led by inspector Ulagarani, visited the scene of crime. After inspecting the spot on Jayakumar’s farm where his body was found, the team dug up a few spots there in an apparent search for evidence.

Yogesh Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Valliyoor, who was present at the spot, shared with the CB–CID team the information that the special police teams had collected during their investigation. He headed one of the special teams.

Special teams

After the body of Jayakumar, the Congress’s Tirunelveli east district president, was found on his farm close to his house at Karaisutrupudur, five special teams were formed to investigate the case. Two letters purporting to be those written by Jayakumar were recovered from his house. In these letters, he had accused 8 persons — including former Union Minister R. Dhanushkodi Athithan, former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.V. Thangkabalu, and Nanguneri MLA Ruby R. Manoharan — of posing a threat to his life following his strained financial transactions with them. They were subsequently questioned.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Speaking to reporters on May 13, N. Kannan, Inspector-General of Police, South Zone, had said the police, who were yet to get the complete post-mortem report, could not conclude whether it was a case of suicide or murder. And, the number of special teams probing the case was increased to 11.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US