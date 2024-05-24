GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CB-CID begins probe into Tirunelveli Cong. functionary’s death

The decision came against the backdrop of special police teams, formed to crack the case, failing to make any breakthrough. The 16-member CB-CID team visits the scene of crime

Published - May 24, 2024 12:27 am IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Director-General of Police Shankar Jiwal has ordered a CB-CID probe into the death of Tirunelveli Congress functionary K.P.K. Jayakumar Dhanasingh, of Karaisutrupudur near Uvari, whose body was found charred with his hands tied on May 4. The development came against the backdrop of special police teams failing to make any breakthrough in their investigation.

On Thursday, a 16-member CB-CID team, led by inspector Ulagarani, visited the scene of crime. After inspecting the spot on Jayakumar’s farm where his body was found, the team dug up a few spots there in an apparent search for evidence.

Yogesh Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Valliyoor, who was present at the spot, shared with the CB–CID team the information that the special police teams had collected during their investigation. He headed one of the special teams.

Special teams

After the body of Jayakumar, the Congress’s Tirunelveli east district president, was found on his farm close to his house at Karaisutrupudur, five special teams were formed to investigate the case. Two letters purporting to be those written by Jayakumar were recovered from his house. In these letters, he had accused 8 persons — including former Union Minister R. Dhanushkodi Athithan, former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.V. Thangkabalu, and Nanguneri MLA Ruby R. Manoharan — of posing a threat to his life following his strained financial transactions with them. They were subsequently questioned.

Speaking to reporters on May 13, N. Kannan, Inspector-General of Police, South Zone, had said the police, who were yet to get the complete post-mortem report, could not conclude whether it was a case of suicide or murder. And, the number of special teams probing the case was increased to 11.

