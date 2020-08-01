CB-CID begins probe into multi-crore fraud

01 August 2020 19:18 IST

The Organised Crime Unit of Crime Branch – Criminal Investigation Department has begun investigation into a multi-crore fraud of an online multi-level marketing company.

Deputy Superintendent of Police M. Muralitharan has asked people who have invested in Click Advert Solutions and lost their money through adsurf2earn.com to lodge their complaints with proof of documents. The company, operating from an office at Shenoy Nagar in Madurai and represented by James Moses Anthony, Gurunathan, F.L.S. Prabhakaran and Pushparaj, had been running a racket since 2009.

The ‘investors’ were given user id and password and asked to log into the website and view 25 advertisement clippings that run for 30 seconds each every day and ‘earn rebates.’ The rebate, a certain percentage of the investment, was promised to be deposited into their bank account every week. If they introduced new viewers to the website, they were promised a commission of 1% to 5% .

Lured by the ‘good returns on investment’ promised by the advertisements, people from many parts of the State parted with their money in the range of ₹100 to ₹5 lakh. Meanwhile, one Karthikeyan lodged a complaint with the Madurai City Police that he was cheated by that company. The case was subsequently transferred to OCU CB-CID by the High Court.

Those who were cheated by Click Advert Solutions can visit the office of OCU CB-CID at No. 7 Kamarajar First Street, Chinna Chokkikulam, Madurai 625002. The officials can be contacted over 94981 06219; 94981 54859 and 94981 04022.