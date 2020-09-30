CB-CID begins probe in PM-Kisan scam

Madurai

30 September 2020 21:12 IST

After registering the first information report on Monday, Crime Branch – Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) has begun probe into the multicrore PM-Kisan scam in which ineligible persons were enrolled in the scheme.

Based on a complaint from Joint Director of Agriculture T. Vivekanandan, the CB-CID has registered the case for cheating, forgery and criminal breach of trust against 16 persons, all individuals and those who ran common services centre for uploading fake documents to claim assistance meant for farmers under the scheme.

The initial probe has begun and involvement of others would be established only after investigation, an official said. The JD has not named any government official in his complaint and the quantum of funds siphoned off has also not been mentioned.

Meanwhile, another agriculture official said ₹1.58 crore had been recovered from ineligible beneficiaries so far. A total of 4,219 beneficiaries have been, so far, identified as ineligible.