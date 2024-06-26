CB-CID asked to file report after completing probe into Sangamviduthi incident

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the CB-CID, which is investigating Sangamviduthi village water tank incident, to file a report after completing the investigation in the case.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and G. Arul Murugan took into account the submission that the investigation was under way in the case. Earlier, the court had ordered a CB-CID probe into the incident.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition that cited a complaint of cow dung having been mixed in the water stored in an overhead tank in Sangamviduthi in Pudukkottai district. The petitioner, S. Shanmugam of Karambakudi, a member of Periyar-Ambedkar Makkal Kazhagam, complained about caste-based discrimination in Pudukkottai district.

He said while the case of mixing of human faeces in a water tank at Vengaivayal in the district was yet to be cracked, another complaint of contamination of the water in the overhead tank with cow dung in Sangamviduthi was made. A day after a complaint was made, the members of the organisation had visited the village and found that many people had fallen sick, he said.

He complained that two-tumbler system was still being followed in Pudukottai district. Scheduled Caste people were not allowed to drink from the tumblers used by those from intermediate castes. The SC people were asked to sit in separate places and not allowed to use common ponds and community halls, the petitioner said.

He sought a CB-CID probe into the Sangamviduthi incident. He also sought a direction to the State to provide adequate compensation to the villagers and eradicate all forms of caste discrimination in the district.

In a status report, the authorities submitted that water samples collected from the tank were sent for test. The analysis revealed that the allegation of cow dung having been mixed in the water was not proved, they said.

It was also submitted that the two-tumbler system was never followed in the district and no representations had been made with regard to SC people not being allowed to use the common ponds and the community halls.

The court adjourned the hearing till July 18.

