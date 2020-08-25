Portion of Anuppanadi main road caves in

Anuppanadi Main Road in ward 57 caved in here on Tuesday at around 8.30 a.m., causing 10 feet wide and 15 feet deep hole in the middle of the road.

Sources from the Madurai Corporation said a sewage pipeline at about 30 feet below ground was leaking for a couple of days. The leak caused the ground to become weak leading to its eventual collapse under immense pressure. The pipeline was sewage carrier for four wards under the Corporation limit. The sewage was eventually treated at Anuppanadi main pumping station.

The road cave-in has caused other problems in the area. Many houses, which are connected to the sewage pipeline, have drains gushing out of their houses as there is a lack of outlet. We are trying to address this issue as soon as possible, a source said.

Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan inspected the area and told the people that the problem would be resolved soon.

Earlier this year in May, a roundabout in Palam Station Main Road caved in when Cooperation Minister Sellur K. Raju was inspecting the area.