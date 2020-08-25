Portion of Anuppanadi main road caves in

Anuppanadi Main Road in ward 57 caved in here on Tuesday at around 8.30 a.m., causing 10 feet wide and 15 feet deep hole in the middle of the road.
Sources from the Madurai Corporation said a sewage pipeline at about 30 feet below ground was leaking for a couple of days. The leak caused the ground to become weak leading to its eventual collapse under immense pressure. The pipeline was sewage carrier for four wards under the Corporation limit. The sewage was eventually treated at Anuppanadi main pumping station.
The road cave-in has caused other problems in the area. Many houses, which are connected to the sewage pipeline, have drains gushing out of their houses as there is a lack of outlet. We are trying to address this issue as soon as possible, a source said.
Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan inspected the area and told the people that the problem would be resolved soon.
Earlier this year in May, a roundabout in Palam Station Main Road caved in when Cooperation Minister Sellur K. Raju was inspecting the area.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath