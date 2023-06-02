June 02, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Whether it is the Congress or any other party ruling in Karnataka, Cauvery’s water is the right of Tamil Nadu’s delta region and no body can block the water flow, said former Union minister and senior BJP leader Pon Radhakrishnan here on Friday.

Speaking to reporters in Ramanathapuram, he said that when the BJP ruled Karnataka and when he was the TN BJP unit’s president, he had categorically stated that no reservoir would come across Mekedatu. “The Cauvery originates in Karnataka, but Tamil Nadu has the right over the water for 999 years. The delta farmers have the riparian rights”, he explained.

Without getting into politics on this important issue, he further said that “it is our (Tamil Nadu’s) right and claims to build a dam shall never happen”. When a scribe pointed out the statement of Karnataka Irrigation and Deputy CM D. K. Shivakumar in this connection, the BJP leader said, “this is not going to happen. Take it from me. They will not be able to proceed even one step forward in this.” “It is a settled matter,” he reiterated.

To a query on the Income Tax raids on TN Minister Senthil Balaji, Mr Radhakrishnan said that he has come here to talk about development and refused to comment.

Narendra Modi’s achievement

Nine years ago when Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government assumed office, the BJP had set its goal on providing basic amenities such as housing, electricity, potable water, sanitation and LPG connections. Today, on completion of nine years rule, the government had kept its promises and fulfilled even more than what was said in many States.

For the next one month, the BJP would go around interacting with the common man about the fulfilment of the promises at multiple levels.

He said that in Tamil Nadu, 45 lakh families of farmers were benefited under the PM’s scheme of ₹6,000 per annum, which is given every quarterly and sent directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

He said that out of the 117 aspirational districts chosen across the country, Ramanathapuram and Virudhunagar districts were the two chosen in TN and have benefited in a big way.

When asked about establishing a Kendriya Vidyalaya in Ramanathapuram, he said that it would be possible to open one here. Claiming that he had no knowledge about the plans of Mr Modi to contest from Ramanathapuram for the upcoming Lok Sabha, Mr Radhakrishnan however, said “he will win from any seat anywhere in the country...”