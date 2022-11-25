Cauvery Calling Movement to conduct seminar for farmers

November 25, 2022 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - MADURAI

More than 40% of land in Tamil Nadu was rain-fed, and farmers of those regions could earn a good income if they cultivated trees suitable for the local soil, said State Field Coordinator of Cauvery Calling Movement M. Tamilmaran.

He said trees such as sandalwood, rosewood, kodukkapuli, mahua, neem, nattuvagai, jamun fruit and jackfruit were suitable as they were drought-tolerant. About 6% to 8% rainfall in dry areas was enough to grow these trees. Also, they survived and thrived with only early maintenance. These trees could be interplanted with regular crops or could be planted en masse to form a grove in rain-fed land.

The Cauvery Calling Movement, initiated by Isha Foundation founder Jagadish Vasudev, will conduct a seminar on earning profits from rain-fed lands in Virudhunagar district on November 27. “Farmers who want to participate in the seminar could contact: 9002590079,” he said.