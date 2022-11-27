Cauvery Calling Movement conducts seminar on rain-fed crops for farmers 

November 27, 2022 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

G.V. Markandeyan, Vilathikulam MLA, addressing a seminar in Sattur on Sunday.

To achieve the aim of planting over 1 crore saplings within five years across Vilathikulam constituency, steps are afoot to plant over 25 lakh palm seeds, said G.V. Markandeyan, Vilathikulam MLA, on Sunday.

He was speaking at a seminar on earning profits from rain-fed lands conducted by Isha Foundation under its initiative ‘The Cauvery Calling Movement,’ in Sattur in Virudhunagar district. Sattur MLA A.R.R. Raghuraman was present.

The sapling planting drive titled ‘Vanathirkul Vilathikulam,’ urges farmers to plant trees not for desire but for life and to imbibe the principles of G. Nammalvar, organic farming scientist.

He added that in order to gain more income from rain-fed regions, such as Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli, farmers must grow more of neem, palm, jamun and kodukapuli trees as they are suitable for the local soil and grow well during the monsoon season.

The MLA also noted that the green cover has increased up to 24% out of the targeted 33% across the State and that steps are being taken to increase the green cover in Thoothukudi which currently stands at only 3.8%.

Farmers from across the State participated in the seminar in which various eminent speakers, scientists and pioneer farmers spoke on cultivation of neem, kodukapuli, sandalwood and ilupai trees which are drought-tolerant.

