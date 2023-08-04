Caution for Rameswaram fishermen as Navy taking up firing practice

August 04, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - Rameswaram

In view of the firing practice to be taken up by Indian Navy on Friday, Department of Fisheries has asked the fishermen to stay away from two nautical miles between North East Rameswaram and Dhanushkodi between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m.

