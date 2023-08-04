Caution for Rameswaram fishermen as Navy taking up firing practice

In view of the firing practice to be taken up by Indian Navy on Friday, Department of Fisheries has asked the fishermen to stay away from two nautical miles between North East Rameswaram and Dhanushkodi between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m.
August 04, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - Rameswaram
In view of the firing practice to be taken up by Indian Navy on Friday, Department of Fisheries has asked the fishermen to stay away from two nautical miles between North East Rameswaram and Dhanushkodi between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.
COMMents
SHARE