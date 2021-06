Madurai

24 June 2021 22:40 IST

Vehicular movement on Thursday was restricted on Yanaikkal causeway here due to overflowing of Vaigai water.

Police were deployed at both ends of the causeway and barricades placed to stop people and vehicles from taking the route.

A PWD fficial said water flow had increased in the Vaigai due to release of water from Vaigai dam for Ramanathapuram district.