HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Caught unawares, some passengers miss Vaigai Express in Madurai

Southern Railway had advanced the train’s departure time from 7.10 a.m. to 6.40 a.m. with effect from October 1; though SR says the change was intimated through SMS and calls, many of those who missed the train claim they did not receive any

October 01, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST

S Sundar
S Sundar
Giving a try: Some of the passengers running in vain to catch the Vaigai Express in Madurai junction on Sunday..

Giving a try: Some of the passengers running in vain to catch the Vaigai Express in Madurai junction on Sunday.. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Some of the passengers who arrived at Madurai junction on Sunday morning to board the Chennai-bound Vaigai Express were in for a shock when they learnt to their dismay that the train had already left.

They were unaware that Southern Railway had advanced its departure time from 7.10 a.m. to 6.40 a.m. with effect from October 1.

A family of four were seen running on the platform, only to see the rear coach of the train going away from their view at the platform end.

A railway official claimed that the change of timing had been intimated thorough SMS and calls to those who had booked their tickets. Besides, multiple announcements about the change in timing were manually made through public address system since 5.45 a.m. at Madurai and Dindigul stations.

However, some of the passengers who had missed the train complained that the railway authorities had failed to intimate them about it.

A woman, Maheswari Pon Saravanan, who had come to visit her friend at Alanganallur on the occasion of a temple festival, had missed the train. “I had booked the tickets under tatkal on Friday for Vaigai Express since I did not want to get caught in the road traffic in Chennai while travelling by bus. But, now I am caught in Madurai itself after making it to the railway station by travelling in bus and an autorickshaw,” she said.

She claimed that when she checked the train timing on the website on Sunday early morning, the change in departure time did not reflect on the site.

The joy of another passenger, D. Balamurugan, of Rajapalayam, whose wait-listed ticket got confirmed the previous day, was short-lived. All his efforts to travel all the way from Rajapalayam to Madurai were in vain as he also missed the train. “I caught a bus at 3.30 a.m. only to reach here and miss the train. I am now confused as to how to reach Chengalpattu for the night duty (on Sunday),” he said.

A group of students from Secunderabad too missed the train which they wanted to catch to reach Villupuram on their way to Puducherry.

While some passengers complained about the early departure of the train at 6.40 a.m., few others said it was only the old timing of the train.

One of the passengers, who had bought an unreserved ticket, complained that the ticket booking clerk also did not inform him about the change in Vaigai Express timing and issued a ticket to Chennai just five minutes prior to train departure (at 6.35 a.m.) and he eventually missed the train.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.