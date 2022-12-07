Caught dugong and turtle released into sea

December 07, 2022 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST

Ramanathapuram

A dugong and an olive ridely which were caught in fishing nets of fishermen were released into the sea at Narippaiyur here on Wednesday. Dugong, weighing around 230 kg, was accidentally caught in the fishing net which was found after the fishermen returned to the shore. Forester Ashwin and Conservator of Forest, Gunasekaran of Gulf of Mannar Marine National Park, and Wildlife Warden, Bakan Jagdish Sudhakar, appreciated the fishermen in protecting the endangered marine species. The fishermen would be given cash reward, an official said.