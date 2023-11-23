Cattle owners fined ₹7.25 lakh till date this year

November 23, 2023 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - MADURAI

A total of 433 head of stray cattle wandering on roads and posing a threat to vehicle users have been secured by Madurai Corporation till date this year. A total fine of ₹7.25 lakh has been imposed on the owners of the cattle, according to a press release issued by Madurai Corporation.

The release said accidents had been caused by stray cattle wandering on the roads disrupting traffic. The authorities were issuing repeated warning to the cattle owners to avoid leaving the animals on the roads. The cattle owners were advised to give proper care to the animals. The Corporation urged the cattle owners to not let their cattle stray, otherwise, it said, fine would be imposed on them.

The press release said 3,532 stray dogs were sterilised and administered with rabies vaccine in the period. At a special camp, 1,643 street dogs were vaccinated against rabies, it added.