HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cattle owners fined ₹7.25 lakh till date this year

November 23, 2023 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 433 head of stray cattle wandering on roads and posing a threat to vehicle users have been secured by Madurai Corporation till date this year. A total fine of ₹7.25 lakh has been imposed on the owners of the cattle, according to a press release issued by Madurai Corporation.

The release said accidents had been caused by stray cattle wandering on the roads disrupting traffic. The authorities were issuing repeated warning to the cattle owners to avoid leaving the animals on the roads. The cattle owners were advised to give proper care to the animals. The Corporation urged the cattle owners to not let their cattle stray, otherwise, it said, fine would be imposed on them.

The press release said 3,532 stray dogs were sterilised and administered with rabies vaccine in the period. At a special camp, 1,643 street dogs were vaccinated against rabies, it added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.