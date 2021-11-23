Cattle owners fined ₹ 1.20 lakh in 10 days

MADURAI

23 November 2021 21:06 IST

Special teams formed to secure stray animals

In the last 10 days, Madurai Corporation secured about 85 stray cattle heads, wandering on the roads and posing a threat to vehicle users, and imposed a total fine of ₹1.20 lakh.

Commissioner K.P. Karthikeyan said on Tuesday that repeated warnings were issued to cattle owners through different modes. Some freak accidents had been caused by stray cattle staying in the middle of the roads.

Advertising

Advertising

With the help of Blue Cross members, the Corporation formed special teams comprising trained personnel to secure the stray cattle. More such volunteer groups would be formed in the coming days, he said adding that the roads would be free of wandering cattle soon.

Corporation authorities said they had planned to impose fines on owners of the stray cattle. “We had adequately requested them and subsequently warned them of legal action,” a senior official said.

The Corporation would impound the cattle for three days and if the owners did not turn up the animals would auctioned, the official said.

Madurai City Traffic Police and the Corporation officials said high numbers of stray cattle heads were spotted in Sellur, New Natham Road, Chinna Chokkikulam, B.B. Kulam, K. Pudur, Vandiyur, Gomathipuram, around Meenakshi Temple, Arapalayam bus stand and on Kamarajar Salai and Dhanappa Mudali Street.