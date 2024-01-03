Cattle farmers seek compensation for loss of milch animals in rain

January 03, 2024 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Watrap

Cattle farmers from Watrap taluk have demanded compensation for the cattle heads lost following the recent rain and stagnation of flood water.

Led by Communist Party of India taluk secretary Govindan, the farmers gave a petition to Watrap Tahsildar M. Muthumari, seeking immediate medical attention.

The farmers claimed that their livelihood was dependent on the milch animals and the recent rain on December 17 and 18 had led to flooding in Muthalai odai. There was water stagnation for three days in which the animals suffered the worst.

The animals suffered from fever and also contagious disease that led to execessive salivation and foaming from the mouth.

They stated that the symptoms which was initially found in a few animals started to spread fast after the stagnation. They claimed that 11 animals died.

The farmers said they had already spent a lot on the medication for the animals and sought compensation for the dead animals. The Tahsildar said a special team of veterinary doctors had started a medical camp for the animals in the affected areas.

