Cattle farmers can apply for Kisan Credit Cards

Virudhunagar

Farmers and cattle rearers are being issued Kisan Credit Cards that would provide them loans for their farm activities and for additional capital investment.

In a statement, Virudhunagar Collector, R. Kannan, said that farmers can get loans up to ₹ 1.60 lakh using the Kisan Credit Cards.

Cattle farmers were eligible for the credit cards even if they are landless and they need not produce any surety under the scheme, the Collector said.

Farmers can take loans from their banks according to their requirement. Though the credit limit under the scheme is ₹1.60 lakh, the farmers need to pay interest only to the extent of amount they had taken as loan.

This will help the farmers from trap of higher interest rate while taking loan from private persons, he added.

Cattle rearers can collect the application for Kisan Credit Cards from the nearest Veterinary Dispensary and submit the filled-in applications to the Assistant Veterinary Surgeon.

The official would send the collected applications with his recommendation letter to the bank following which credit cards would be given to the eligible farmers.