Cattle farmers asked to safeguard animals

November 15, 2022 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

Virudhunagar district administration has asked cattle farmers to ensure that rainwater does not stagnate around farms to avoid breeding of mosquitoes.

In a statement, Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said cattle sheds should be kept clean to keep mosquitoes away. The farmers should give lukewarm water to the animals. Fodder should be dried a day prior to feeding the animals to avoid fungal infection.

The farmers should be careful about electric cables lying on the ground while taking the animals for grazing. Right quantity of fodder should be given to the cattle, especially, to the younger ones. Deworming drugs should be given to goats. Artificial insemination should be carried out to the adult cattle and minerals mixture, distributed by Animal Husbandry pharmacies, should be given to the animals to improve their immunity.

The Collector said the farmers should take their animals to special camps to administer vaccines and provide free treatment. If death of cattle heads was reported in their areas, the farmers should approach veterinary hospitals and follow veterinary doctors’ advice. The Collector also asked the farmers to pay subsidised premium for insurance of their animals.

The legs of animals upon returning from grazing in wetlands should be cleaned with a mixture of potassium permanganate to prevent infection. The farmers should not tie their animals to trees but keep them under proper shelter to safeguard them from lightning strikes.

In case of death of animals due to natural calamities, the farmers should inform the nearest Animal Husbandry office and Revenue Department officials for getting compensation, the statement added.