Casual worker beaten to death in Pamban Railway Station; three held

June 11, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

In a shocking incident, a 42-year-old man, who was asleep on the platform of Pamban Railway Station, was allegedly beaten to death by three persons in an inebriated condition in the early hours of Sunday. Police said that Murugan (42) of Thiruvalluvar Nagar in Rameswaram had reportedly taken liquor from a TASMAC outlet opposite Pamban Railway Station on Saturday night and slept on the platform. In the early hours, three persons, who allegedly consumed liquor, picked up a quarrel with Murugan and beat him with wooden logs.

Three other persons, who were sleeping there, intervened and attempted to save Murugan. However, the three persons attacked them with wooden logs. However, they escaped from the spot and rushed to the Government Hospital. Meantime, Murugan, who suffered head injuries, died on the spot.

The Pamban Police arrested Xavier (26) of Kanniyakumari district, Ramar (33) of Nagapattinam district and Prabhu (23) of Ramanathapuram. Preliminary inquiries revealed that the three had come to Rameswaram to work with the mechanised boats which were anchored due to the annual ban period.

The three injured were identified as Lingam (48), Satish (23) and Antony Xavier (42) and that they were being treated in the hospital. The body of the casual worker was sent to the Government Hospital for post-mortem. Further investigation is on.