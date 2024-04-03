GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Casting of postal votes in Virudhunagar Lok Sabha seat begins on April 5

April 03, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The schedule for casting postal ballots by absentee voters and officials and others involved in polling duty will begin from April 5 (Friday) and continue till April 16.

In a statement, Virudhunagar District Election Officer V. P. Jeyaseelan, said that the teams of polling officials would be visiting the absentee voters under the category of senior citizens aged 85 years and above and differently-abled who have opted for postal ballots at their doorsteps on April 5 and 6 in the first round and on April 12 and 13 in the second round.

The polling officers and officials of zonal teams can cast their postal votes on April 7 and 16 at the polling booths to be set up at all the training centres in the Assembly segments under Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency.

For the police officials and Home Guards, casting of postal votes can be done on April 12 at the facilitation centre at the District Collectorate.

Similarly, the Nodal Officers, officials of the office of Returning Officer, Assistant Returning Officers, flying squad teams, static surveillance teams, video surveillance teams, video monitoring team, accounting teams, micro-observers and videographers can cast their votes on April 12 at the facilitation centre.

