Casting of postal ballots begins in Madurai

April 06, 2024 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Polling officials collecting the postal ballot of an elderly voter at his house in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Casting of postal ballots by registered voters aged above 85 and the differently abled began in Madurai Lok Sabha Constituency on Saturday.

A total of 1,199 voters — 875 people aged 85 and above and 324 differently abled people — in Madurai Lok Sabha Constituency opted for postal ballot. They applied through Form 12 D, which was distributed directly to their houses by the polling officials.

Voting through postal ballots will take place till Monday (April 8). Twenty-five teams have been formed in Madurai constituency to go to the residences of the people to enable them to exercise their franchise.

