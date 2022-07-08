Casteist talk: HC directs DSP to complete probe in two months

July 08, 2022 20:56 IST

State says disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against two teachers

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday directed the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vilathikulam in Thoothukudi district, to complete the investigation in the case pertaining to two women teachers of a government school conversing with a student with caste overtones in two months.

Justice V. Sivagnanam issued the direction after the State informed the court that disciplinary proceedings had been initiated against the teachers and the investigation was in progress.

The court was hearing the petition filed by S.M.A. Pon. Gandhimathinathan of Thoothukudi district, who said the teachers — Kalaiselvi and Meena — had a conversation with a caste Hindu student in order to promote enmity between people of different groups.

He said the teachers tried to instigate the boy against another teacher belonging to a Scheduled Caste, and sought transfer of the probe to another investigating agency.

The teachers mentioned their caste and that of the boy in the conversation that took place in June and asked him to instruct people in his village to participate in the school’s Parents- Teachers Association meeting to discuss election of its new office-bearers. The conversation had gone viral on social media. The Chief Educational Officer has placed the two teachers under suspension.