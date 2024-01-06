Caste names will not be mentioned during jallikattu events, Govt. tells HC

January 06, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - MADURAI

The State government has informed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that the earlier High Court order to ensure that caste names of the owners of the bulls are not mentioned during the jallikattu events will be complied with.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by C. Selvakumar of Madurai, who sought a direction to the authorities concerned to regulate jallikattu events by framing conditions and ensure that the caste names of the bull owners were not mentioned during the events by complying with the 2019 High Court order.

The petitioner also sought a direction to the authorities to mandate that all the organisers and the participants should take a pledge against caste discrimination. He said all the organisers and the participants should take an untouchability prevention pledge so as to avoid caste discrimination among the general public.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar, taking note of the State’s submission, observed that there was no need for any further orders with regard to the first limb of the petitioner’s prayer.

The court observed that with regard to the second limb of his prayer, the representation made to the authorities was still pending consideration. Therefore, the authorities were directed to consider it and pass appropriate orders on merits and in accordance with law within one week. With the direction, the court disposed of the petition.