Caste identity sticks forever, immaterial of people’s achievements: Kanimozhi

April 13, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - ARUPPUKOTTAI

Though the practice of differences among people, like rich and poor, was prevalent in all countries, only in India the caste system was so strongly rooted that immaterial of high achievements of people, their caste identity continued to stick to them, said Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi.

“An individual can become a Prime Minister, Judge, Collector, Minister or an industrialist. But, his caste identity continues to stick to his name forever,” she said while addressing ‘Maaperum Tamil Kanavu’ programme organised here on Thursday.

Whenever the caste system was talked about, people often complained of the government practice of issuing community certificate. “Do you think your caste identity is not known if there is no caste certificate? Since birth, a child is brought up by being reminded of its caste pride every day. Or else, the child is often asked to lead a submissive life (because of its birth in an oppressed caste),” she said.

Ms. Kanimozhi said caste system was not restricted to one geographical boundary. It was rather in the mind of every individual. If caste system had to be eradicated, casteist feelings in every individual had to go, she said.

The MP said even Nandanar, a staunch devotee of Lord Shiva, had to enter into fire to prove his devotion so that the man from an oppressed class was allowed to enter the temple.

Social reformer E.V.R. Periyar founded the way for treating all equally through social justice movement. “Former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi brought in a legislation to make people from all castes temple priests,” Ms. Kanimozhi said.

The social justice movement also brought in the right to vote for women much before many countries introduced it, she said. Women got reservation in government employment and the right to ancestral property only because of the movement.

Tamil Nadu was able to achieve higher gross enrolment ratio in higher education much earlier while the Centre had targeted to achieve it only by 2035. This was possible because of opening colleges in rural areas, she said.

Ms. Kanimozhi said the journey of social justice would not stop with achieving reservation for the oppressed classes. “It should continue with introspection on where wrongdoings are happening, the subjects which have not been discussed till date and where people have been ignored to ensure equality,” she added.

Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jayaseelan and writer Bharathi Krishnakumar also spoke.