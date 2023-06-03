Caste Hindu group injures four Dalits, damages 35 bikes, after altercation at temple festival in Madurai

June 03, 2023 04:51 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST - MADURAI

A local temple festival conducted on the night of Friday, June 2, in Madurai district turned violent past midnight, leading to four persons identified as belonging to Scheduled Castes injured, and damage inflicted on at least 35 two-wheelers parked in front of dwellings which were were also damaged.

Police said that as a part of the festival held at the famous Thirumohur temple in Othakadai in Madurai district, the organisers had staged an ‘aadal paadal’ event. As the show was in progress, an altercation broke out between a group of SC and caste Hindu youths in the area. Elders at the event pacified the groups, and the issue seemed to have been sorted out.

However, when the event finished, some of the caste Hindu youths, apparently drunk, went to the Nondi Sami Temple Street where members of the SC community lived and ransacked two-wheelers parked in front of the houses there. The gang also attacked a parked car. When some of the occupants stepped out of their homes and questioned them, the armed gang assaulted these residents, identified as Manimuthu, Senthil Kumar, Palani Kumar and Muthu Kumar, all of the SC community.

The injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Superintendent of Police R. Shivaprasad visited the spot. Police said that they have detained 13 persons in this connection. Pickets have been posted in the area. Police patrols have also been positioned in Thirumohur and Othakadai.