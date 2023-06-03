HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Caste Hindu group injures four Dalits, damages 35 bikes, after altercation at temple festival in Madurai

Police said the altercation initially broke out between two groups of young people, caste Hindus and Dalits, on Friday night at a festival of the Thirumohur temple in Othakadai; later, a group of drunk caste Hindu youths went on a rampage, damaging two-wheelers and Dalit homes and injuring residents

June 03, 2023 04:51 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST - MADURAI

Srikrishna L 2193
At least 35 motorbikes were damaged after a group clash during a temple festival on Friday night

At least 35 motorbikes were damaged after a group clash during a temple festival on Friday night | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

A local temple festival conducted on the night of Friday, June 2, in Madurai district turned violent past midnight, leading to four persons identified as belonging to Scheduled Castes injured, and damage inflicted on at least 35 two-wheelers parked in front of dwellings which were were also damaged.

Police said that as a part of the festival held at the famous Thirumohur temple in Othakadai in Madurai district, the organisers had staged an ‘aadal paadal’ event. As the show was in progress, an altercation broke out between a group of SC and caste Hindu youths in the area. Elders at the event pacified the groups, and the issue seemed to have been sorted out.

However, when the event finished, some of the caste Hindu youths, apparently drunk, went to the Nondi Sami Temple Street where members of the SC community lived and ransacked two-wheelers parked in front of the houses there. The gang also attacked a parked car. When some of the occupants stepped out of their homes and questioned them, the armed gang assaulted these residents, identified as Manimuthu, Senthil Kumar, Palani Kumar and Muthu Kumar, all of the SC community.

The injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Superintendent of Police R. Shivaprasad visited the spot. Police said that they have detained 13 persons in this connection. Pickets have been posted in the area. Police patrols have also been positioned in Thirumohur and Othakadai.

Related Topics

Madurai / Caste / Caste violence / Tamil Nadu / police / religious festival or holiday

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.