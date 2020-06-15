Madurai

Caste-based atrocities on the rise: forum

Condemning the ‘continuation of atrocities against the scheduled castes and scheduled tribes in recent times,’ Dalit Liberation Movement has urged the State government to take steps to protect the vulnerable people.

In a press statement, its general secretary S. Karuppiah said that despite the COVID-19 lockdown, there had been an increase in caste-based atrocities across Tamil Nadu.

Listing 66 incidents, Mr. Karuppiah said that in most of the cases, the police had not taken action against the perpetrators. The State-level and district-level monitoring and vigilance committees must step in to stop caste-based atrocities.

Though laws were stringent, the authorities were not implementing them, he said.

