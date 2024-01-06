Caste-based atrocities involving students can be prevented if teachers are sensitised: seminar

January 06, 2024 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - TENKASI

The State Platform for Common School System – Tamil Nadu (SPCSS-TN) organised a seminar at Melagaram near here to discuss the caste-based atrocities involving students.

Students, teachers, parents and people from different walks of life participated and interacted with the panelists including P. Ratnasabapathy of Thamizhaga Institute of Educational Research and Advancement, Physics professor K. Ravikumar and P. B. Prince Gajendra Babu, general secretary, SPCSS.

The suggestions evolved in the seminar would be placed before the public and the Government of Tamil Nadu for its consideration, said Mr. Gajendra Babu.

A book in Tamil ‘Annihilation of Caste: Through the Prism of the Constitution of India’, a compilation of essays written by the students, teachers, parents and articles penned by Professor P. Dayanandan, Dr. Ratnasabapathy and Dr. Ravikumar along with related articles was released on the occasion.

Winners in the essay and drawing competitions held in connection with seminar were given medals, prizes and certificates Students performed ‘kummi’ dance for the song that called for annihilation of caste system. The participants also took oath for annihilating caste.

The people and the Government of Tamil Nadu should understand that it was not the students who themselves get involved in caste-based discrimination or violence, it is the elders at various levels who influence the students and make the students believe that they are heroes when they do certain things in the name of their caste, it was discussed at the seminar.

The ‘hierarchical attitude’ results in adopting discriminatory practices and the groups in the ‘upper strata’ of the society force the members of their caste to treat the other members of the society as untouchable, which is a blatant violation of the provisions of the Constitution of India, more particularly, the fundamental right of every citizen.

SPCSS-TN firmly believes that reforms and attitudinal changes should begin from the level of administrators and academic heads of educational institutions. If the heads, teachers and staff at various levels exhibit casteist attitude, it naturally influences the students. Hence, sensitisation programmes should be organised for the managers of educational institutions, heads and teachers to make them realise that caste is a discriminatory social practice.

Besides designing the syllabus in such a way to uproot casteism and sow seeds for social transformation, sincere steps should be taken to tell the students, teachers and the heads of educational institutions about the law of the land and its purpose, the seminar suggested.

