‘Caste abuse’ by teacher leads to road roko

NAGERCOIL

Villagers and a group of students of Government Higher Secondary School at Thazhakkudi near here staged a road roko and detained a bus after the headmistress of the school allegedly scolded a girl student by referring to her caste.

When the Class 9 student from Meenamangalam was reportedly teased by a group of boy students, she informed headmistress Dhayapathi of the issue. However, instead of censuring the boys, the headmistress allegedly scolded the girl by allegedly referring to her caste.

Condemning the action of the headmistress, a section of the students boycotted classes on Wednesday and staged a road roko along with the villagers, who detained a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus to cause traffic snarl for more than two hours.

After police and School Education department officials assured the protesters that firm action would be taken against Dhayapathi, the agitation was withdrawn.