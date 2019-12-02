Cashing in on the rain

With overcast skies hanging over Madurai, restaurants in and around the city are making a killing in the past few days. Members of Madurai District Hotel Owners’ Association say that though there has been a dip in dine-in orders. However, applications like Swiggy, Zomato and Uber Eats are sizable.

S.M. Sanjeev, proprietor, Madfellas Cafe Lounge, says the market has changed significantly since last year. “Out of 100 deliveries, 73 are placed online through the Apps. Our dine-ins have significantly dropped,” he says.

R. Manohar of Bismi Biriyani, one of the top-rated restaurants on Swiggy, says they have opened a separate kitchen and take-away area for online deliveries. “People prefer to eat in the comfort of home and get the food at their doorstep. On a rainy day, many people barely venture outside, and delivery services come to their rescue,” he says. He adds that the margin is also high in the online delivery mode, and more the business more the profit.

Mr. Sanjeev says there has been a meteoric rise in number of online restaurants without dine-in option. “People are barely looking to rent out restaurants. Kitchen spaces, however, are now in demand,” he says.

However, he does not think that the presence of Apps have resulted in good margins. “We are dependent on these Apps now because the way of doing business is different. However, the Apps are taking a significant part of our profits, leaving us with little profit,” he says.

K.L. Kumar, president of Madurai District Hotels Association, and owner of Temple City chain of hotels and restaurants, says though there has been a rise in number of orders, they do not depend on this platform alone since online customers make unreasonable demands. “The rains have also brought with them high onion prices. In the last month, our margins have only been 10% after commissions to delivery apps. Hence, we have decided to stop their services,” he says.

A couple of Swiggy delivery executives say that although they have been provided rainjackets and bags to carry food, it becomes particularly difficult to deliver food when it rains. “Customers too do not seem to understand when we take home their orders a bit late. This affects our delivery rating. The company must try to provide us better boxes and bags so that the food does not get wet or spoilt,” said one of them.