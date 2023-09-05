Cashew nut exporter detained for cheating Karungal businessman

September 05, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The District Crime Branch police have arrested an Indian national based in Africa for allegedly cheating a businessman from Kanniyakumari district to the tune of ₹64.74 lakh and are on the lookout for two other suspects.

Police said that Jaya Christ, an Assistant Manager of a private bank, introduced her customer Ramesh, 40, of Thikkanamcode near Karungal to Austin Roy alias Roy Fernando, 65, of Kanniyakumari, a cashew nut exporter based in Africa. When Austin Roy promised Mr. Ramesh of supplying cashew nut at a lesser price from Africa, the latter reportedly gave ₹64.74 lakh in several installments for buying cashew nuts from him.

As Austin Roy did not supply the cashew nuts as promised, the victim filed a complaint with Superintendent of Police Hari Kiran Prasad. Subsequently, the DCB police registered a case against Austin Roy who left for Africa on coming to know about the registration of case against him. The police issued a lookout notice to several Indian airports.

When Austin Roy landed in Chennai airport on Monday, he was detained by immigration officials who alerted the Kanniyakumari DCB police. On coming to know about the arrest of Austin Roy, his wife Maglin Roy, son Don Rinaldo Roy and Jaya Christ went underground, it is said.

Efforts are on to secure them also, police said.