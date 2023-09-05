HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cashew nut exporter detained for cheating Karungal businessman

September 05, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

The District Crime Branch police have arrested an Indian national based in Africa for allegedly cheating a businessman from Kanniyakumari district to the tune of ₹64.74 lakh and are on the lookout for two other suspects.

Police said that Jaya Christ, an Assistant Manager of a private bank, introduced her customer Ramesh, 40, of Thikkanamcode near Karungal to Austin Roy alias Roy Fernando, 65, of Kanniyakumari, a cashew nut exporter based in Africa. When Austin Roy promised Mr. Ramesh of supplying cashew nut at a lesser price from Africa, the latter reportedly gave ₹64.74 lakh in several installments for buying cashew nuts from him.

As Austin Roy did not supply the cashew nuts as promised, the victim filed a complaint with Superintendent of Police Hari Kiran Prasad. Subsequently, the DCB police registered a case against Austin Roy who left for Africa on coming to know about the registration of case against him. The police issued a lookout notice to several Indian airports.

When Austin Roy landed in Chennai airport on Monday, he was detained by immigration officials who alerted the Kanniyakumari DCB police. On coming to know about the arrest of Austin Roy, his wife Maglin Roy, son Don Rinaldo Roy and Jaya Christ went underground, it is said.

Efforts are on to secure them also, police said.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.