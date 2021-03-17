₹ 3.21 crore seized in Srivilliputtur

A Static Surveillance Team (SST) of Srivilliputtur Assembly constituency seized ₹ 3.21 crore cash from a van supposedly carrying the cash for two nationalised banks.
The SST led by A. Kannan, and Special Sub-Inspector, Ilakkiyamuthu, intercepted the van near the Forest Office in Indira Nagar on Madurai Road.
During the check, the officials found that the agency working for two banks did not have proper records for the money they were carrying.
The officials handed over the cash to the treasury. Income Tax officials also rushed to the spot to verify the documents.
An official said that cash meant for other vehicles were also being carried in this vehicle.
Tirunelveli
A flying squad seized ₹28.77 lakh during a vehicle check conducted near Melapalayam here on Wednesday.
When a flying squad led by tahsildar A. Mohan was checking vehicles near Reliance Fuel Station on Ambasamudram Road on Wednesday, it stopped a bike. Maideen of Melapalayam was found to be carrying ₹28.77 lakh in a bag. Officials informed the Income Tax Department after seizing the cash.
