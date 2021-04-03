Cash meant for distribution to voters seized at many places

In the last two to three days, the flying squad personnel, poll observers and the Income Tax authorities have been engaged in a series of seizures of cash allegedly meant for distribution by AIADMK functionaries to voters in Bodi and Andipatti Assembly Constituencies .

A flying squad team intercepted an AIADMK functionary Chittaranjan, former councillor of Thirumalapuram, when he was distributing money to voters. The team, it is said, seized ₹1.50 lakh from him.

On Saturday, the officials conducted a search operation on the premises of Amma Peravai functionary Kurinji Mani in Bodi. As the premises was situated close to the election office of the Bodi AIADMK candidate O. Panneerselvam, there was an uneasy calm in the vicinity.

Amid tight security and watchful eyes of the senior officers, the search went on for about three hours, officials said.

During the day, the surveillance squad intercepted a vehicle at Kothapatti village in Andipatti Assembly Constituency and seized ₹28,000. The Rajadhani police have registered a case against AIADMK candidate Logirajan, his brother Gubendran, AIADMK cadre Prabhu and drivers Balamurugan and Pandi.

A senior official at the Collectorate said that in the last two days alone at least in 10 locations raids were conducted and in a major seizure, ₹2.17 crore was recovered from the premises of one Amaresan.

In a related development, in the neighbouring Dindigul district, the surveillance team intercepted a vehicle at Manakattur bus stand near Natham Assembly Constituency and seized ₹8.71 lakh from a person identified as Selvakumar, 29, of Vadamadurai.

The officials, it is said, informed the person to produce supporting documents for the cash and deposited the seized money with the office of Tahsildar in Natham.

The District Election Officers have in a press release appealed to the public to share information about any specific movement of persons with the control room and be assured of prompt action.

The political parties and their candidates also were instructed about the model code of conduct at a meeting, they added.