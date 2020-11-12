Cash, gifts seized from office

Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption sleuths seized unaccounted cash of ₹64,800 from the Office of Joint Director of Health and Industrial Safety here on Thursday.

Following a tip-off that the office on Subbiah Mudaliyarpuram Fourth Street has been flooded with gifts, firecrackers and sweet boxes, a team of sleuths led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (in charge) Mcluarin Escol raided the office in the evening.

During the three-hour-long search, the team found several boxes of gifts, sweets and firecrackers stacked in the office. It also seized the unaccounted money from the employees.