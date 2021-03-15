Cash distribution by AIADMK candidate alleged

A video image of money allegedly being distributed to voters during former Minister Natham R. Viswanathan’s campaign at Mulayur near Natham in Dindigul district on Monday.

DINDIGUL

15 March 2021 21:59 IST

Former Minister ‘Natham’ R. Viswanathan, who is AIADMK candidate for Natham Assembly constituency, was allegedly caught on camera distributing money to voters in Mulayur panchayat on Monday.

As the video went viral on social media, agitated DMK functionaries raised objection to the absence of any officials at the spot. “Is this the way the Election Commission has issued guidelines,” Sanarpatti K. Vijayan, a DMK executive committee member, asked.

He said the DMK would lodge a complaint with the Returning Officer and would approach the court if there was no action. The ill-gotten wealth amassed by AIADMK candidates were being distributed to the people. Such a corrupt means of attracting voters would not be allowed.

CPI(M) functionaries led by district secretary Sachidanandam criticised officials for being partial towards ruling party members. After May 2, the scenario would change for sure. The people would not be deceived by the AIADMK, they said.

When contacted, AIADMK election coordinator in Dindigul district said Mr. Viswanathan was yet to file his nomination.

Denying that the candidate distributed money, the party functionary maintained that he had simply acknowledged the reception accorded to him by the villagers. It only showed that the opponents were afraid of losing the poll.