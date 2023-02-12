Cash and gold jewellery recovered

February 12, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Tirunelveli City Police have arrested two persons and recovered ₹27 lakh in cash and 49 sovereigns of gold jewellery.

Following complaints of theft and robbery, Commissioner of Police S Rajendran formed five special teams, and based on CCTV footage, the teams secured a few suspects.

According to police, the special teams picked up R Jayakumar, who lived on Shenbagam Pillai Street here. Investigation revealed that Jayakumar, a native of Thoothukudi district, was allegedly involved in many crimes here. On the basis of information, police recovered the cash and gold jewellery.

Further, the teams secured M. Prakash of Tirupanikarisalkulam, who had purchased the gold jewellery from Jayakumar. Even after knowing that the jewellery was stolen, Prakash had bought them. Hence, police arrested him and recovered the articles.

Police registered cases and remanded the two in judicial custody. The CoP appreciated the teams for their commendable role.

In a press release, the CoP appealed to residents to keep the police informed about locked homes to prevent house break-ins. He also suggested that residential welfare associations and the general public inform the police about installation of CCTVs in their locality as it would help the police in investigation in the event of any incident