Over 2,700 cases disposed of

The district courts and subordinate judicial courts in the two districts have disposed of more than 2,700 cases and awarded settlements for total amount of ₹2.70 crore to the litigants in the National Lok Adalat held on Saturday.

Twenty-two benches constituted at the district headquarters here and taluk headquarters at Mudukulathur, Kamudhi, Paramakudi, Thiruvadanai and Rameswaram took up 2,337 compoundable criminal cases, motor accident claim original petition and family dispute cases for settlement and disposed of 1,650 cases in the Lok Adalat, organised by the District Legal Services Authority.

Principle District Judge (in-charge) M.P. Ram inaugurated the Lok adalat and chaired a bench at the district court. The benches awarded total settlement of ₹1.64 crore to the litigants, court sources said.

The other benches were headed by Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) K Jayaraj, Judicial Magistrate (JM) - I, K Inba Karthik and JM - II, A Kannan and District Munsiff K S Rajakumar. Mr M Soundarapandian, B S Rajesh Kannan, S Pravanathan, E M Kesavan, S Senthilkumar, A Senthilkumar and A Manoharan served as advocate members in the benches.

In Sivaganga, the National Lok Adalat was inaugurated by District Judge M Jothiraman. 13 benches at the district headquarters and taluk headquarters in Karaikudi, Devakottai, Tirupattur, Ilayankudi and Manamadurai took up 1,676 cases for settlement and settled 1,063 cases.

The benches awarded settlements for ₹1.06 crore to the litigants, court sources said. Six benches were constituted at the district headquarters and they were headed among others by Additional District Judge P. Jayaraj and Family Court Judge A. Subramanian, they said.