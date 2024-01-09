ADVERTISEMENT

Cases registered for using banned fishing nets

January 09, 2024 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Cases were registered against 24 boats in Rameswaram on Tuesday under Tamil Nadu Marine Fishing Regulation Act for using banned fishing nets.

According to Fisheries Department officials, the boats used Pair Trawl nets. FIRs were registered against the boats. The authorities said that an investigation was underway. Subsidies and diesel would be stopped and no token would be issued to the offenders. Penalty would be imposed on the offenders after the investigation was completed, the authorities said.

