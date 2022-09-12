Cases registered against occupants of 31 vehicles

ADVERTISEMENT

Madurai Rural District Police have registered 31 cases against drivers/riders of 26 four-wheelers and five motorbikes that proceeded to Paramakudi for Tyagi Immanuel Sekaran guru puja on Sunday for violation of the provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Though over 500 cars and SUVs passed through the check-post put up at Viraganoor junction, the police booked the drivers of 26 vehicles from various districts for carrying more than five persons.

The police said the vehicles were fully packed with people. Some youth were dangling outside by keeping side and back doors open and sitting atop some of the vehicles.

The police kept warning those who were clinging on to the doors throughout the day as the vehicles approached the check-posts. Some of the youth were seen dangerously dangling with waving flags in one hand.

Besides asking them through public address system to get inside, the police also warned the drivers that they would be held responsible and would be booked if they permitted people to sit atop and dangle outside the vehicles.

While most of the youth complied with the police order, some did not. “We warned them that the instruction was only for their own safety as the vehicles were moving very fast,” a police officer said.

The police had intercepted five motorbikes on which youth were going towards Paramakudi. Under the prohibitory order, bikes were not permitted to take out a procession.

Silaiman police registered cases against those in the vehicles from various districts for rash driving and endangering life or personal safety and under the provision of the Motor Vehicles Act.