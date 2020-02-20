Cases registered against anti-CAA protesters

The Palayamkottai police have registered case against 23 members of political parties and various Muslim outfits and over 12,000 Muslims who participated in the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act demonstration held near the District Science Centre on Wednesday.

Urging the State government to adopt resolution in the Assembly against CAA, National Register of Citizenship and National Population Register, various Muslim outfits that announced that they would lay siege to the Collectorate staged demonstration near the District Science Centre on Wednesday.

Against this backdrop, the Palayamkottai police have registered case against the agitators including 25 identifiable persons and around 12,000 unidentified persons including 7,000 men.

The organisers, however, said the agitation was originally planned to lay siege to the Collectorate demanding the State government to pass resolution against the CAA in the Assembly to send strong signals to the Centre.

“When the police held talks with organisers even as we were making arrangements for the agitation, they asked us to organise the demonstration near District Science Centre instead of laying siege to the Collectorate. As a mark of respect to their appeal, we agreed to it. When the agitation was organised, none of us moved beyond District Science Centre and the leaders addressed the protesters from the makeshift stage there. However, the police, who said that 3,000 protesters had participated in the agitation, have registered case against 12,000 protesters including 5,000 women. It is a ploy by the police to reject the Muslims’ applications for new passports or its renewal. We’ll challenge this case legally,” said Rasool Maideen, district president of Manithaneya Makkal Katchi.

In Thoothukudi, the police registered case against 2,000 protesters while the Tenkasi police have registered case against over 1,000 protesters.